Norman Epstein’s New Book, "Commonsense: Thoughts from the Middle Class," Offers a Collection of Reflections and Observations from the Author Written from 2020 to 2024
Woodland Hills, CA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Norman Epstein, a retired Los Angeles radio executive and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who resides in Woodland Hills, California, with his wife, has completed his most recent book, “Commonsense: Thoughts from the Middle Class”: a series of conservative narratives in a short essay form that were written over a five-year period from 2020 to 2024 to help the author express himself and his viewpoints during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Author Norman Epstein served as general manager of XTRA KOST, KZLA, KLAC, and GSM KMPC, created Marketron, a computer software company to enhance the efficacy of radio/TV, and created the first AM/FM combo. He has patent and copyrights in several fields, including the Bomp, a whimsical toy used to relieve frustrations, Chickisms for the Lakers and legendary broadcaster Chick Hearn, and several games for the Apple iPhone. He also founded TRM (Travel Related Marketing), a leader in travel promotions on TV and cable. A past chairman of SCBA (Southern California Broadcasters Association), he also served on the board of several charities, including Variety (a children’s charity), VNA (Visiting Nurse Association), and the Maccabiah Games in Israel.
“After being sequestered for four weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt the need to express myself,” writes Norman. “Since that day, April 6, 2020, I have written over four hundred of my thoughts. Each essay has a different title and topic, ranging from intent and similarity to compromise and responsibility.
“I was encouraged to publish this book by the twenty-five-plus people who were the recipients of my emails.
“By putting down my thoughts and making them available to everyday middle-class Americans, they are meant to stimulate thought about America and the values of our Founding Fathers and the Constitution with a commonsense approach.”
Published by Fulton Books, Norman Epstein’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering thought-provoking insight that will leave a lasting impression long after the final essay.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Commonsense: Thoughts from the Middle Class” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
