Carla Brown's Newly Released "Walking Out of the Spirit of Homosexuality" Shares a Powerful Personal Testimony of Faith and Transformation
"Walking Out of the Spirit of Homosexuality" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carla Brown shares her personal spiritual journey, highlighting the redeeming power of God's love and the hope she found through living a Christ-centered life.
Irvington, NJ, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Walking Out of the Spirit of Homosexuality" is a heartfelt testimony of faith and renewal. The book is the creation of published author Carla Brown, who was raised in Vauxhall, New Jersey, and introduced to faith early by her grandmother. She worked in law enforcement for fifteen years and has also been active in advocacy and motivational speaking. Today, Carla is devoted to living a holy life, studying Scripture, and helping others grow in their walk with God.
Brown shares, "This story is about my own life and spiritual journey over forty-four years, and how my relationship with God brought about change and peace in my heart. Because of His love for me, I experienced what I believe to be deliverance and healing through faith. I thank God every day for His mercy and for helping me find a new direction for my life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Brown's new book is an inspiring resource for readers seeking encouragement, hope, and a reminder that God's grace brings transformation to every life.
Consumers can purchase “Walking Out of the Spirit of Homosexuality” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking Out of the Spirit of Homosexuality,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith Publishing
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
