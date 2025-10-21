Laurie Ann’s Newly Released "God’s Goodness" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book Celebrating Faith, Family, and the Love of God
“God’s Goodness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laurie Ann is a touching story that encourages children to recognize God’s blessings and share His love with others in their daily lives.
New York, NY, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Goodness”: a delightful and faith-filled children’s book designed to inspire young readers to embrace God’s love and goodness. “God’s Goodness” is the creation of published author, Laurie Ann, a Christian and nurse at a military hospital, who is dedicated to caring for soldiers, veterans, and their families. Married to Doug, an Army veteran, they share six grown children and a blended family of grandchildren. With a lifelong dream of writing a children’s book, Laurie was inspired to fulfill it with the birth of her grandchild Marley, pouring love, prayers, and blessings into her work.
Laurie Ann shares, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
—Romans 8:28
God’s Goodness is shown through His love toward us. God is good, God is great, God is the gift of life. Let us show love through God’s goodness every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurie Ann’s new book is a sweet reminder for children and families to see God’s hand in their lives and to live with gratitude, kindness, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Goodness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Laurie Ann shares, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
—Romans 8:28
God’s Goodness is shown through His love toward us. God is good, God is great, God is the gift of life. Let us show love through God’s goodness every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurie Ann’s new book is a sweet reminder for children and families to see God’s hand in their lives and to live with gratitude, kindness, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Goodness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories