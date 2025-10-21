Crissie Funderburk’s Newly Released “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” is a Powerful True Story of Redemption, Resilience, and God’s Unwavering Love
“RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Crissie Funderburk is a moving autobiographical account that chronicles one woman’s journey from brokenness to faith, revealing the transformative power of God’s grace through even the darkest trials.
Maysville, GA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith”: a deeply personal and inspiring testimony of faith, perseverance, and divine redemption. “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” is the creation of published author, Crissie Funderburk, a wife, a mother of five, and a grandmother of two. Her hobbies include singing, writing, listening to music, and enjoying nature.
Funderburk shares, “Reckless and Relentless is an autobiography written by the daughter of a drug addict who sold her baby for drugs and cash and then was arrested and convicted of murder. The story entails her daily struggles growing up, her experiences, her emotional journey, and the many places where God never failed to show up. It is an inspiring story of how the relentless love of Christ can overcome a reckless life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crissie Funderburk’s new book offers readers a raw and uplifting look at overcoming trauma through faith and finding peace in God’s steadfast love. Her story serves as a reminder that no life is beyond redemption when placed in the hands of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
