Crissie Funderburk’s Newly Released “RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” is a Powerful True Story of Redemption, Resilience, and God’s Unwavering Love

“RECKLESS AND RELENTLESS: A Testimony of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Crissie Funderburk is a moving autobiographical account that chronicles one woman’s journey from brokenness to faith, revealing the transformative power of God’s grace through even the darkest trials.