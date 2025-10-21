Kevin Swiantek’s Newly Released "Christmas Is" is a Heartwarming Poetic Celebration of Holiday Traditions
“Christmas Is” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Swiantek is a delightful poetic journey through the many cherished traditions of the holiday season, culminating in an unexpected heartfelt twist.
North Charleston, SC, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas Is,” a beautifully crafted poem that captures the magic, joy, and traditions of Christmas through the eyes of a preteen girl, is the creation of published author, Kevin Swiantek.
Swiantek shares, “Christmas Is a short poem about everything Christmas to a preteen girl, with an unexpected twist.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Swiantek’s new book is a charming and evocative read that will resonate with readers of all ages, reminding them of the true meaning of the season and the loved ones who make it special.
