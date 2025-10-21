Pat Beans’s Newly Released "Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible" is a Visually Inspired and Uplifting Exploration of Scripture Through Art
“Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Beans combines heartfelt illustrations and thoughtful commentary to provide readers with a fresh, creative perspective on biblical passages, encouraging reflection, inspiration, and faith.
New York, NY, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible”: a captivating collection of artwork and commentary that brings scripture to life. “Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible” is the creation of published author, Pat Beans.
Beans shares, “I was raised in a Christian home. God has been with me my whole life, getting me through tough times, turmoil, and deaths of family and friends. He has blessed me with 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He has also blessed me with a sense of humor and the ability to draw things. I’ve been able to enjoy his beauty in the world by putting it on canvas. I really enjoy painting and it calms me during those though times. When I’m reading the Bible, I’ll come across a verse and immediately a picture comes into my head, so I sketch it. My son, Michael Beans, grabbed some of my sketches and added a simple commentary to go with each picture and we decided to publish them.
While watching sporting events, I noticed that when someone did something spectacular that they do the fist-bump during their celebration. That gave me the inspiration for my painting titled “Nailed It” and we used this for our cover page. My artwork can be found at FINEARTAMERICA.COM/PROFILE/PAT-BEANS.
I've been inspired through this whole procedure and hope that you get inspired from reading this book. I pray that you and your family will be blessed as I have been.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Beans’s new book offers a unique blend of art, scripture, and personal reflection designed to inspire readers to see the Bible in a new and creative way.
Consumers can purchase “Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nailed It: An Artists’s Unique View of the Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
