H Bill Coker’s Newly Released "A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus" is a Meaningful, Accessible Lenten Devotional Designed to Deepen Spiritual Reflection
“A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion” from Christian Faith Publishing author H Bill Coker is a concise and inspiring devotional that guides readers through daily reflections, Scripture, and prayer during Lent, helping busy believers stay spiritually connected.
Schertz, TX, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion”: a heartfelt and inspiring Lenten devotional designed to deepen faith and spiritual growth. “A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion” is the creation of published author, H Bill Coker, a retired U.S. Air Force chaplain and currently the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Community Church in Cibolo, Texas. His ministry centers on spiritual formation and discipleship, with a strong mission focus that includes outreach to local communities and providing medical aid in Africa.
H Bill Coker shares, “The season of Lent is a time when we come into remembrance of the Lord’s passion. It is a meaningful period of spiritual reflection and growth as Christians prepare to celebrate the resurrected Christ.
A Forty-Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion, Renewing Our Devotion is a short Lenten devotional that will bring the reader into the presence of the Lord by focusing on reflections given daily. It provides quick access to moments of devotion for those with busy schedules. This devotional will keep you focused and serve as a reminder to stay connected as you develop spiritually. Scripture readings, reflections, and prayers are included to facilitate one’s focus into the moment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H Bill Coker’s new book offers an enriching devotional experience that fits seamlessly into everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
