H Bill Coker’s Newly Released "A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus" is a Meaningful, Accessible Lenten Devotional Designed to Deepen Spiritual Reflection

“A Forty Day Walk to the Cross with Jesus: Reflecting on His Passion - Renewing Our Devotion” from Christian Faith Publishing author H Bill Coker is a concise and inspiring devotional that guides readers through daily reflections, Scripture, and prayer during Lent, helping busy believers stay spiritually connected.