Norma Molina’s Newly Released "Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life" is a Faith-Based Guide to Understanding and Applying the Lord’s Prayer in Everyday Life
“Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma Molina is a practical and inspirational book that explores the meaning and power of the Lord’s Prayer, offering readers ways to integrate it into their personal, family, and community spiritual practices.
Mesilla Park, NM, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life”: a faith-based guide to understanding and applying the Lord’s Prayer in everyday life. “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life” is the creation of published author, Norma Molina, a longtime pastor’s wife of over forty-eight years, who lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She actively supported her late husband, Reverend Ralph Molina, in pastoral and outreach ministries, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation, Bible studies, prayer groups, and mission projects in Juarez, Mexico. She holds a BA in sociology and English and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University.
Molina shares, “The Lord’s Prayer is a model, universal prayer found in the Holy Scriptures for the past generations. It has been used by multiple faiths and religions as a song, prayer, recitation in weddings, funerals, and dedication ceremonies.
It is a prayer that has unified Christian believers and other non-Christian faith believers to accomplish a common ground. Whether or not people are conscious of this fact, the God of heaven is glorified.
Humans can get into the habit of reading or reciting this prayer and ignoring the powerful message of the gospel unveiled in its content. Furthermore, its phrases outline how humans need to learn to please God and follow His guidelines to live a righteous life that reflects His image in us.
Most importantly, God left us the most valuable spiritual exercise (prayer) to live in the miraculous and supernatural—sustaining and inspiring us to live victoriously.
May this book be a blessing as you read it and help you grow and mature in your Christian walk. It is my desire that you share the contents of this book and use it in small group studies involving adults, youth, and children. Sections can be integrated into the VBS (Vacation Bible School) curriculum using creative crafts acrostics and more.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Molina’s new book offers a hands-on, spiritual approach to deepening one’s faith through prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Molina shares, “The Lord’s Prayer is a model, universal prayer found in the Holy Scriptures for the past generations. It has been used by multiple faiths and religions as a song, prayer, recitation in weddings, funerals, and dedication ceremonies.
It is a prayer that has unified Christian believers and other non-Christian faith believers to accomplish a common ground. Whether or not people are conscious of this fact, the God of heaven is glorified.
Humans can get into the habit of reading or reciting this prayer and ignoring the powerful message of the gospel unveiled in its content. Furthermore, its phrases outline how humans need to learn to please God and follow His guidelines to live a righteous life that reflects His image in us.
Most importantly, God left us the most valuable spiritual exercise (prayer) to live in the miraculous and supernatural—sustaining and inspiring us to live victoriously.
May this book be a blessing as you read it and help you grow and mature in your Christian walk. It is my desire that you share the contents of this book and use it in small group studies involving adults, youth, and children. Sections can be integrated into the VBS (Vacation Bible School) curriculum using creative crafts acrostics and more.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Molina’s new book offers a hands-on, spiritual approach to deepening one’s faith through prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories