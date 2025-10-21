Norma Molina’s Newly Released "Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life" is a Faith-Based Guide to Understanding and Applying the Lord’s Prayer in Everyday Life

“Activating the Lord’s Prayer in Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma Molina is a practical and inspirational book that explores the meaning and power of the Lord’s Prayer, offering readers ways to integrate it into their personal, family, and community spiritual practices.