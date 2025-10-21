Amber Andress’s Newly Released "Tango: Adventures of a Tabby Kitten" is a Charming and Heartwarming Children’s Story About Curiosity, Adventure, and God’s Protection

“Tango: Adventures of a Tabby Kitten” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Andress is an engaging tale that follows a playful young tabby kitten as he explores the world around him, learning valuable lessons about faith, safety, and the love that guides him home.