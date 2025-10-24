Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Commerce, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the signature honey-and-chili pepper kick that made Mike’s Hot Honey a household name.
The collaboration marks Snak Club’s latest unexpected flavor mashup, following successful partnerships with Tajín®, Hidden Valley® Ranch, and Hot Ones®. With Mike’s Hot Honey®, the brand taps into one of today’s fastest-growing taste trends — “swicy,” the sweet-meets-spicy movement that’s capturing the attention (and taste buds) of Gen Z consumers.
“Snak Club exists to break category conventions and surprise snackers with flavors they didn’t see coming,” said Jen Paragallo, CMO of Century Snacks. “Partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey, a brand that pioneered the sweet heat movement, was a natural next step. Together, we’ve created a candy that feels bold, balanced, and completely new to the aisle.”
Crafted to deliver the Mike’s Hot Honey iconic honey-chili pepper flavor in a playful candy format, Snak Club™ Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs start with smooth honey and juicy cherry, then finish with a warm, satisfying heat.
For Mike’s Hot Honey, the collaboration marks its debut in the candy category — a testament to the versatility and cultural reach of the brand’s signature flavor.
“When I first started Mike’s Hot Honey, it was all about finding that perfect balance between sweetness and heat,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “To see that same flavor pop in a chewy cherry candy is wild. Snak Club really got what we were going for — it’s fun, bold, and full of flavor. I think fans are going to love it.”
To learn more, visit the Century Snacks booth #N1154 at NACS (Oct. 14-17, 2025).
About Century Snacks and Snak Club:
Century Snacks started in 1982 with one humble roaster offering quality roasted nuts, trail mixes, and candy. Since then, Century Snacks and its flagship brand Snak Club™ has been on a mission to turn everyday snacks into bold, craveable, rule-breaking flavor experiences. Snak Club breaks category norms with unapologetically original products — from Tajín gummy candies to ramen-inspired snack mixes to Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs. Not everyone will get it, but if you do? Welcome to the club.
About Mike’s Hot Honey®
Mike’s Hot Honey®, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails and more.
About Insignia Capital Group:
Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential.
