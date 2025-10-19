Mint Miner Launches AI Cloud Mining Platform Supporting XRP and Major Digital Assets
Mint Miner has introduced an AI-powered cloud mining platform that streamlines the process of allocating computing resources across major digital assets, including XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE. Designed to make cloud mining more accessible, the platform enables users to participate in mining through automated computing contracts supported by secure infrastructure and intelligent technology.
New York, NY, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mint Miner, a global cloud mining platform, has launched a new AI-driven cloud mining service designed to enhance accessibility and efficiency for digital asset holders. The platform supports cryptocurrencies such as XRP, SOL, ETH, BTC, and DOGE, offering users a convenient way to participate in cloud mining through secure, automated computing contracts.
The company reports that its system uses artificial intelligence to allocate computing power and optimize mining pool resources for improved operational efficiency. Users can manage their contracts and track performance transparently through smart contract technology.
A Mint Miner spokesperson stated, “Our goal is to make mining participation simple and secure through technology-driven solutions that promote transparency and user control.”
The launch represents a milestone for Mint Miner in the advancement of AI-assisted mining services. The company plans to continue expanding its technology, product offerings, and smart contract ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of the digital asset community.
Platform Highlights
Security: Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® protections safeguard user data and maintain system stability.
Mining Pool Infrastructure: Deployed with equipment from top manufacturers such as BITMAIN, Whatsminer, and Avalon Miner to support consistent mining operations.
Transparent Service: Users can monitor mining activity and contract performance through a unified dashboard with no hidden management fees.
Customer Support: A 24/7 service team provides technical assistance and responds promptly to user inquiries.
Getting Started
Users can register with an email and username to explore available computing power contracts that suit their preferred digital asset and participation level. Mining performance data and contract information are displayed in real time for clarity and transparency.
For additional information on available mining options, visit https://mintminer.com or contact info@mintminer.com.
About Mint Miner
Mint Miner is a cloud mining service provider offering secure, efficient, and accessible mining solutions to global digital asset participants. Through continuous technological innovation and infrastructure expansion, the company aims to make digital mining simpler, more transparent, and environmentally conscious.
Mint Miner’s AI-assisted cloud mining platform introduces intelligent computing resource allocation to digital asset mining, providing users with a streamlined and technology-driven way to engage in the digital economy.
Contact
Oona Cullen
07760276430
https://mintminer.com
