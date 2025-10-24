IntoAEC Launches AI-Powered SaaS Solution to Transform Project Management for AEC Firms, Streamlining Scheduling, Task Management, and BOQ for Architects & Contractors
IntoAEC, an AI-powered SaaS platform, is transforming project management in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Designed to simplify complex processes like scheduling, task management, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ) management, IntoAEC helps firms improve efficiency, communication, and overall productivity. With easy integration and real-time updates, IntoAEC is a game-changer for professionals in the AEC sector, from architects to contractors.
Singapore, Singapore, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IntoAEC, a cutting-edge project management solution for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, today announces the launch of its AI-powered platform designed to streamline project workflows. With a focus on improving efficiency and reducing operational complexity, IntoAEC offers a comprehensive suite of tools for architects, engineers, and contractors.
Key features of the IntoAEC platform include:
AI-powered scheduling: Real-time updates and intelligent scheduling to optimize resource allocation and minimize delays.
Task management: Seamlessly track tasks across projects, ensuring smooth communication between teams.
Bill of Quantities (BOQ) management: Simplify cost estimation, procurement, and budget tracking with automated BOQ management.
Client and team collaboration: Centralized communication hubs to enhance teamwork and client relationships.
“The construction industry faces unique challenges in managing complex projects with tight timelines,” said Mastan Shaik Vali, CEO of IntoAEC. “We’ve built IntoAEC to address these challenges by providing AEC professionals with a powerful platform that integrates AI technology with essential project management tools. Our solution empowers firms to stay on track and deliver projects on time and within budget.”
In addition to these features, IntoAEC offers flexible integration with existing systems, ensuring smooth adoption across diverse teams and project types. The platform’s user-friendly interface is designed to enhance collaboration and reduce administrative burdens, allowing AEC professionals to focus on what they do best—designing, building, and managing projects.
