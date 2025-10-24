IntoAEC Launches AI-Powered SaaS Solution to Transform Project Management for AEC Firms, Streamlining Scheduling, Task Management, and BOQ for Architects & Contractors

IntoAEC, an AI-powered SaaS platform, is transforming project management in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Designed to simplify complex processes like scheduling, task management, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ) management, IntoAEC helps firms improve efficiency, communication, and overall productivity. With easy integration and real-time updates, IntoAEC is a game-changer for professionals in the AEC sector, from architects to contractors.