Kathy L. Alfano’s Newly Released "Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure" is a Delightful Children’s Story Celebrating Family, Culture, and the Magic of Summer in Sicily
“Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy L. Alfano follows two children as they spend a memorable summer with their grandparents in Sicily, discovering the beauty, culture, and charm of the island through playful exploration and family traditions.
West Chicago, IL, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure”: a heartwarming and culturally rich children’s book that brings the charm and magic of Sicily to life. “Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure” is the creation of published author, Kathy L. Alfano, a first-generation Italian American living in the suburbs of Chicago with her husband, Gino. She spent many summers in Altavilla Milicia, Sicily, with her parents, who were born and raised there. This story is based off her two children, who spent many summers on the beautiful island of Sicily with their grandparents. The adventures of Sofia and Luca are inspired by her own children’s adventures growing up exploring the island.
Alfano shares, “Sofia and Luca spend the summer with their grandparents in Sicily. Magic unfolds as they explore the island and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy L. Alfano’s new book encourages children to embrace family, heritage, and the wonders of discovery while celebrating the vibrant culture of Sicily.
Consumers can purchase “Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
