Kathy L. Alfano’s Newly Released "Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure" is a Delightful Children’s Story Celebrating Family, Culture, and the Magic of Summer in Sicily

“Sofia and Luca’s Sicilian Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy L. Alfano follows two children as they spend a memorable summer with their grandparents in Sicily, discovering the beauty, culture, and charm of the island through playful exploration and family traditions.