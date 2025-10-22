Candith Block’s Newly Released "Marshmallow And Cocoa" is an Engaging and Uplifting Children’s Story About Friendship, Courage, and Acceptance
“Marshmallow And Cocoa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candith Block is a charming tale that teaches young readers the value of friendship, understanding, and embracing differences.
Baldwinsville, NY, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Marshmallow And Cocoa”: an inspiring children’s story that celebrates courage, kindness, and the joys of forming unexpected friendships. “Marshmallow And Cocoa” is the creation of published author, Candith Block, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from King’s College. While pursuing a career in accounting, she felt God’s call to write, which led to published work in a children’s magazine and a book on healing from divorce. Her current focus is writing children’s literature that encourages acceptance, understanding, and appreciation of every individual as God created them.
Block shares, “Everyone wants a friend, don’t they? Marshmallow the skunk, with a happy-go-lucky attitude, doesn’t have any friends. Who wants to be friends with a skunk? Marshmallow goes on a journey to make a friend. However, each encounter leads to disappointment. While on his journey, Marshmallow comes across Cocoa, a porcupine that doesn’t have any friends either. But Marshmallow is afraid of Cocoa. Will they be able to overcome obstacles and find friendship? Come and join Marshmallow and Cocoa as they embark on this extraordinary journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candith Block’s new book encourages children to embrace differences, build meaningful friendships, and navigate challenges with courage.
Consumers can purchase “Marshmallow And Cocoa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marshmallow And Cocoa”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
