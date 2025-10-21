Ilumen Solar Launches Ilumen Consulting to Support Illinois Shines Stranded Customer Program
Lake Barrington, IL, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ilumen Solar recently launched ilumen Consulting, LLC as a sister company to support Illinois Shines “Approved Vendor” services to support “Stranded Customers” in the Greater Chicagoland Area. Ilumen Consulting is a certified Stranded Customer Approved Vendor with Illinois Shines, and their team has a deep knowledge and understanding of the complex and ever evolving Illinois Shines Solar SREC program.
As the solar industry evolves, and not without inevitable bumps in the road, it’s very important that companies like ilumen Consulting, LLC support existing installations to maintain integrity within the industry to ensure these systems are operating properly for many years to come. They support all system owners in Northern Illinois to ensure incentives are properly filed and installed systems are fully operational.
About ilumen Solar
Ilumen Solar is a residential & commercial solar developer and installer in the Greater Chicagoland Area, with a focus on the Northwest Suburbs. Their focus is educating and consulting with clients to build an aesthetically beautiful and highly productive solar installation, within budget and financials goals, paired with outstanding customer service and support.
Contact
Zach Witt
847-852-3370
www.ilumen-solar.com
