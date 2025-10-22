Author Pat Tyrrell’s Newly Released "Every Day Is a New Beginning" is a Stirring Account That Explores How the Author Found Meaning Renewal Through Christ

“Every Day Is a New Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Tyrrell is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her past search for meaning, and how she came to find her answers in Christ. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Tyrrell’s account is one of faith and perseverance in the face of the unknown.