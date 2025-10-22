Author Pat Tyrrell’s Newly Released "Every Day Is a New Beginning" is a Stirring Account That Explores How the Author Found Meaning Renewal Through Christ
“Every Day Is a New Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Tyrrell is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her past search for meaning, and how she came to find her answers in Christ. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Tyrrell’s account is one of faith and perseverance in the face of the unknown.
Bridgeton, MO, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Every Day Is a New Beginning”: a powerful story that follows the author’s search for meaning and purpose throughout her many life experiences, as well as those who both helped and hindered her along the way. “Every Day Is a New Beginning” is the creation of published author Pat Tyrrell, who holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri.
In “Every Day Is a New Beginning”, author Pat Tyrrell shares her journey to find peace and happiness in a world drastically changed since her childhood. Never quite content with her life, she was always searching for meaning and her purpose but never quite found the answer. She was quite disillusioned with teaching and felt marriage and children were the answer to happiness, but that, too, became overwhelming when being a stay-at-home mother with two small children 24-7 became lonely. A teacher’s salary was not enough, and her husband began working two jobs to make ends meet. It wasn’t until she called on God to enter her life and save her that the author found the answers she had been seeking through discovering Jesus. Life took on a new meaning and purpose, and ministry opened up both new friendships and new paths in her life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Tyrrell’s new book reveals how, through lessons learned and finding a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she was able to find peace, joy, and fulfillment she never thought possible before. Through sharing her story, Tyrrell hopes to encourage readers to look towards God, opening themselves up to the possibilities that await those who accept Christ into their lives.
View a synopsis of “Every Day Is a New Beginning” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day Is a New Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day Is a New Beginning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In “Every Day Is a New Beginning”, author Pat Tyrrell shares her journey to find peace and happiness in a world drastically changed since her childhood. Never quite content with her life, she was always searching for meaning and her purpose but never quite found the answer. She was quite disillusioned with teaching and felt marriage and children were the answer to happiness, but that, too, became overwhelming when being a stay-at-home mother with two small children 24-7 became lonely. A teacher’s salary was not enough, and her husband began working two jobs to make ends meet. It wasn’t until she called on God to enter her life and save her that the author found the answers she had been seeking through discovering Jesus. Life took on a new meaning and purpose, and ministry opened up both new friendships and new paths in her life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Tyrrell’s new book reveals how, through lessons learned and finding a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she was able to find peace, joy, and fulfillment she never thought possible before. Through sharing her story, Tyrrell hopes to encourage readers to look towards God, opening themselves up to the possibilities that await those who accept Christ into their lives.
View a synopsis of “Every Day Is a New Beginning” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day Is a New Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day Is a New Beginning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories