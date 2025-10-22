Judy Kessler’s Newly Released "Audrey and the Chattering Quail" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Story Set in the Arizona Desert
“Audrey and the Chattering Quail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Kessler is a delightful tale that blends curiosity, compassion, and learning as a young girl discovers and helps a desert quail, uncovering fascinating facts about its life and habitat.
Tucson, AZ, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Audrey and the Chattering Quail”: a heartwarming and informative adventure introducing young readers to the wonders of desert wildlife through the eyes of a compassionate child. “Audrey and the Chattering Quail” is the creation of published author, Judy Kessler, who worked as a communications engineer for thirty-five years for MITRE Corporation and is now retired. She and her husband have always loved the desert area of Arizona, so they now live in Tucson. Judy began her dream of writing children’s books about the desert using her grandchildren as the subjects for these desert learning experiences. Judy has written two other books as part of her desert series: Ashton and the Noisy Cactus Bird and Hayden and the Rock Wall Lizard.
Kessler shares, “Audrey is a softhearted little girl who discovers that a Gambel quail snagged on something on her grandparents’ acreage in Arizona. She enlists her grandfather’s help to release the quail and learns all about them. What other things does she learn while following the quail?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Kessler’s new book combines engaging storytelling with real-world nature lessons, making it a perfect read for families, classrooms, and any child eager to explore the beauty of the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “Audrey and the Chattering Quail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Audrey and the Chattering Quail”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
