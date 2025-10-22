Judy Kessler’s Newly Released "Audrey and the Chattering Quail" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Story Set in the Arizona Desert

“Audrey and the Chattering Quail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Kessler is a delightful tale that blends curiosity, compassion, and learning as a young girl discovers and helps a desert quail, uncovering fascinating facts about its life and habitat.