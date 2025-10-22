Mike Patnode’s Newly Released "Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Hidden Harmony Between Sight and Sound
“Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Patnode is a compelling work that unveils a unifying theory linking color and music, offering readers insight into how harmony and contrast operate across both art forms.
New York, NY, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music”: an engaging and original study of the connections between visual and auditory harmony. “Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music” is the creation of published author, Mike Patnode, a lifelong artist with a deep passion for painting the beauty of the world. Fascinated by the mysteries of color, he committed himself to uncovering the principles of harmony and contrast. His book represents the culmination of years of study, exploration, and dedication to unlocking the secrets of color.
Patnode shares, “This book shows the reasons why different colors are harmonious or are discordant to one another.
It is not the only method of creating harmony in paintings. It is, however, the simplest and the broadest way of achieving it.
It is also a universal theory in that it unifies color and note harmony into one harmonic theory. That is, of course, inasmuch as half of the theory necessarily uses light while the other half necessarily uses time for a medium.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Patnode’s new book offers artists, musicians, and deep thinkers alike a fresh perspective on creativity, blending visual and musical theory into one accessible framework.
Consumers can purchase “Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Van Gogh’s Secrets: A Unified Theory of Color/Music”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
