Author Edward Preciado’s Newly Released "8 to 20" is a Compelling Account That Chronicles the Author’s Incarceration After Years Working Undercover for the FBI

“8 to 20” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Preciado is a stirring true account of the author’s experiences serving out his prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, as well as his attempts in navigating the dangers of living amongst those he had once helped to put behind bars during his time with the FBI as an undercover agent.