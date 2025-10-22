Author Edward Preciado’s Newly Released "8 to 20" is a Compelling Account That Chronicles the Author’s Incarceration After Years Working Undercover for the FBI
“8 to 20” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Preciado is a stirring true account of the author’s experiences serving out his prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, as well as his attempts in navigating the dangers of living amongst those he had once helped to put behind bars during his time with the FBI as an undercover agent.
Oceanside, CA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “8 to 20”: a powerful memoir that documents the author’s incarceration after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter. “8 to 20” is the creation of published author Edward Preciado, a Marine veteran who later served as a deputy sheriff in San Diego, an FBI agent, and eventually as a US diplomat before serving time in prison.
In “8 to 20”, author Edward Preciado shares the true story of how he, as a former US diplomat, accomplished FBI agent, combat Marine, and ex-deputy sheriff, found himself facing the greatest challenge of his life: eight to twenty years in prison. Could he live with thousands of inmates who considered him their sworn enemy? His lengthy career in the FBI included several high-profile cases and many undercover roles, including against the Italian and Albanian Mafias. He also posed as a Mexican cartel boss and a hitman. He had gone “deep cover” in some of those investigations, but this undercover role would be for eight to twenty years. He was entering the very same prison system as the inmates he played a pivotal role in putting in prison, including the murderers of a friend and fellow FBI agent whom he was integral in prosecuting.
Preciado’s street savvy, sense of humor, and willingness to take chances in several of his undercover assignments had paid off handsomely, but prison was uncharted territory. It would be life or death. Would he be able to survive if his identity was exposed? Would he be able to do so for eight to twenty years?
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Preciado’s new book offers readers a raw and honest look into his life—one marked by courage, service, redemption, and an unyielding spirit.
View a synopsis of “8 to 20” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “8 to 20” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “8 to 20,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
