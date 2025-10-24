Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 19, 2025 in Collierville, TN
Temple Grandin, a leading voice in autism advocacy, is a bestselling author and animal science professor at Colorado State University. Her influential book "Thinking in Pictures" has inspired readers across the country, while her latest, Autism, Sensory and Behavior, offers profound insights. Featured widely in the media and portrayed in the Emmy-winning HBO film "Temple Grandin," she continues to engage and inspire audiences everywhere.
Collierville, TN, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has inspired countless individuals and families. In this unique presentation, she shares personal stories and practical strategies for navigating life with autism.
Drawing from her own experiences and research, Dr. Grandin offers valuable insights into different types of thinkers and how to foster innovation in young people.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Drawing from her own experiences and research, Dr. Grandin offers valuable insights into different types of thinkers and how to foster innovation in young people.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories