Charity Weibel’s Newly Released "Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power" is an Empowering Guide for Women Seeking to Embrace Their Potential
“Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charity Weibel is a motivational and practical guide that helps women recognize their inner strength, navigate their careers, and confidently seize opportunities to become the heroes of their own lives.
Lakeville, MN, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power”: a transformative book offering inspiration, practical advice, and actionable steps for women to unlock their true potential. “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power” is the creation of published author, Charity Weibel, a speaker, trainer, and experienced banking professional with expertise in retail, private, commercial banking, operations, and investments. She is the founder of Rise Consulting Services LLC, helping women discover their inner power, and volunteers as chair of Apple Valley Chamber’s CORE Women. She also leads Old National Bank’s Power Circles Program, a national leadership initiative for women. In her free time, she enjoys family, camping, motorcycling, walking her dog, reading, and writing.
Weibel shares, “In a world brimming with opportunities, the key to unlocking your true potential lies within you. Through hard work, education, and taking responsibility for oneself, we can confidently embrace the opportunities that come our way. This book is your guide to becoming the hero you always needed, revealing that your true power comes from within.
Drawing from personal experiences and insightful conversations with hundreds of women, this book offers practical advice and inspiring stories to help you navigate your career with confidence and grace. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your career to the next level, this guide will empower you to seize the opportunities in front of you and become the hero of your own story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charity Weibel’s new book is a must-read for women looking to embrace leadership, personal growth, and self-empowerment in both their professional and personal lives.
Consumers can purchase “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Weibel shares, “In a world brimming with opportunities, the key to unlocking your true potential lies within you. Through hard work, education, and taking responsibility for oneself, we can confidently embrace the opportunities that come our way. This book is your guide to becoming the hero you always needed, revealing that your true power comes from within.
Drawing from personal experiences and insightful conversations with hundreds of women, this book offers practical advice and inspiring stories to help you navigate your career with confidence and grace. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your career to the next level, this guide will empower you to seize the opportunities in front of you and become the hero of your own story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charity Weibel’s new book is a must-read for women looking to embrace leadership, personal growth, and self-empowerment in both their professional and personal lives.
Consumers can purchase “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Awakening the Hero Within: Discovering Her Power,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories