Donna L. Huffman’s Newly Released "Lady Digs the Blues" is a Captivating Historical Fiction Journal Celebrating Faith, Determination, and Early American Agriculture
“Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. Huffman is a richly detailed fictional account of Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s early years, highlighting her pioneering role in cultivating indigo in colonial America and her inspiring independence and faith.
Bluffton, SC, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney”: a historical fiction journal that brings to life the early experiences and remarkable achievements of a unique woman. “Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney” is the creation of published author, Donna L. Huffman, a historian and former publisher of Bluffton Breeze Magazine, who is passionate about preserving South Carolina Low Country history. She has served as president of the Bluffton Historical Foundation, authored numerous articles, and produced a historical documentary, demonstrating her dedication to honoring past generations. Guided by faith and determination, she believes anything can be accomplished.
Huffman shares, “Lady Digs the Blues is a fictional journal of the early years of Eliza Lucas Pinckney on the Caribbean island of Antigua, where she first felt the wonders and beauty of nature, to her transition to living in the South Carolina low country. Eliza Lucas Pinckney was essentially an American female farmer in the eighteenth century. Her faith and determination led her to develop an indigo crop that would survive and thrive in the American colonies and become one of its most important cash crops. Its cultivation and processing as a blue dye produced one-third of the total value of the colony’s exports before the Revolutionary War.
Eliza was unlike many women of her time, as she was educated, independent, and accomplished. She rose to the top in an agricultural industry dominated by male farmers. She was an exception to the norm, exceeding by her own volition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna L. Huffman’s new book immerses readers in a vivid historical setting while celebrating the resilience, innovation, and faith of a pioneering woman in early America.
Consumers can purchase “Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
