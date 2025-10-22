Donna L. Huffman’s Newly Released "Lady Digs the Blues" is a Captivating Historical Fiction Journal Celebrating Faith, Determination, and Early American Agriculture

“Lady Digs the Blues: An Inspirational Journal of Eliza Lucas Pinckney” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. Huffman is a richly detailed fictional account of Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s early years, highlighting her pioneering role in cultivating indigo in colonial America and her inspiring independence and faith.