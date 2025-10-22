Author J. Mark McDonald’s Final Installment in the Year of Veras Series, “Released,” is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Concludes the Epic Story of Androvia

“Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is a compelling fantasy novel set in Androvia, a land on the brink of destruction and chaos. Desperate to defend the continent, a team of unlikely heroes set out to attempt diplomacy and save the nations from invaders and tyranny.