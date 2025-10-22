Author J. Mark McDonald’s Final Installment in the Year of Veras Series, “Released,” is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Concludes the Epic Story of Androvia
“Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald is a compelling fantasy novel set in Androvia, a land on the brink of destruction and chaos. Desperate to defend the continent, a team of unlikely heroes set out to attempt diplomacy and save the nations from invaders and tyranny.
Albany, GA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7”: a stirring adventure that continues the epic saga of the land of Androvia. “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” is the creation of published author J. Mark McDonald, a loving father, grandfather, and husband of thirty-six years.
Author J. Mark McDonald has been a fantasy enthusiast since his college days. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming CEO of an aircraft engine component manufacturing business, then retiring for a few years before becoming CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. The author’s three sons, Paul, John, and Luke, collaborated on “The Year of Veras” series, with Paul, the eldest, serving as the primary story and character consultant.
McDonald describes, “The delegation sails to a secretive empire to end the threat of invasion. A race thought lost to the world prepares to emerge from ancient history to search for the fulfillment of prophecy. The Theocon conspires to destroy a revolutionary cult. Monarchs and commoners alike discover the world is broken.
“Jon Crawford barely survived the ethereal’s latest attack, and now he needs to find Darcy Fletcher. Celio and Hanor volunteer to follow Baron Canol on a perilous journey to attempt diplomacy. The armies of the coalition march across the peninsula, assuming they will meet their doom.
“Mankind has lived in shadows for centuries. Witnesses to miracles begin to see the truth. Pieces in the great game have moved into place. Hope is all but lost.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s final book in the Year of Veras series will captivate readers as they reach the end of the epic quest, where magic and danger seemingly lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
View a synopsis of “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Released: The Year of Veras Book 7”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
