Sharon Lancaster’s Newly Released "Welcome to Mushroom Ville" is a Heartwarming Story That Blends Fairy-Tale Adventure with Lessons on Resilience and Adjustment
“Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Lancaster is a delightful story following the Vine children as they navigate a new home, face challenges, and learn to adapt with the help of caring family members.
Capac, MI, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North”: a heartwarming children’s story that combines magical adventure with emotional growth and resilience. “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North” is the creation of published author, Sharon Lancaster, a lifelong resident of small-town Michigan with a brief stay in North Carolina, who is passionate about fairy tales and helping foster children navigate the trauma of separation. Drawing from her personal and professional experiences, she hopes her work provides comfort and healing, aiming to make a meaningful difference in at least one child’s life.
Sharon Lancaster shares, “Welcome to Mushroom Ville!
Meet the Vine children as they learn to navigate life in a new home and adjust to meeting new people after a perilous trip with the Night Fliers. See how Auntie Sunshine, Aunt River, and Uncle Jasper help them cope with their emotional journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Lancaster’s new book offers readers a message of encouragement within the pages of the first installment in the “Vine Family Adventures” series.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sharon Lancaster shares, “Welcome to Mushroom Ville!
Meet the Vine children as they learn to navigate life in a new home and adjust to meeting new people after a perilous trip with the Night Fliers. See how Auntie Sunshine, Aunt River, and Uncle Jasper help them cope with their emotional journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Lancaster’s new book offers readers a message of encouragement within the pages of the first installment in the “Vine Family Adventures” series.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome to Mushroom Ville: The Scavenger Hunt and the Journey North”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories