Joyce Edwards Lee and Richard Edwards’s New Book, "Multiple Sclerosis: My Story My Struggle," Chronicles the Trials Both Authors Faced in Living with MS
Mount Vernon, NY, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Joyce Edwards Lee, a dedicated elementary schoolteacher, wife, mother, and grandmother, and Richard Edwards, a savvy businessman with expertise in many fields like mortuary science, pathology, construction, and policing, have completed their most recent book “Multiple Sclerosis: My Story My Struggle”: a poignant memoir that offers an intimate look into the challenges that those living with multiple sclerosis face every day.
“As two siblings, we were walking toward the light,” write Joyce and Richard. “In our mind’s eye, it shined brightly, that green light of hope, as multiple sclerosis greatly impacted our lives. We accepted help along the way but not as a sign of defeat. A disabled person is seen as a burden and unfortunately is treated as such. The world doesn’t have the patience or understanding of the tremendous struggle one bears living in a world not meant for frailty. This has been a journey of many decades. MS can lead to other health challenges that are formidable in and of themselves, like JC virus or PML. Did you know that there are no reports of patients that survived the diagnosis of PML beyond two years? What will be the outcome? We have wandered too long in darkness, seeking the light. Therefore, this is a postmortem on the struggle as we mourned the loss of health, livelihood, and family relationships that were compromised due to multiple sclerosis. We look back in wonder at the magnificent aspects of our lives and celebrate the good times.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joyce Edwards Lee and Richard Edwards’s book will resonate with readers from all backgrounds who have had their lives impacted by multiple sclerosis, whether by their own journey or through the experiences of a loved one struggling with the condition. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Joyce and Richard bear their very souls as they speak honestly on their experiences, sharing their story in order to provide hope to others following in their footsteps.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Multiple Sclerosis: My Story My Struggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
