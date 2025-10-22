Author William E. Liverman’s New Book, "DARE MIGHTY THINGS: A Journey from the Potato Fields to a Ph.D," is a Powerful Account of Overcoming the Odds to Achieve Success
Recent release "DARE MIGHTY THINGS: A Journey from the Potato Fields to a Ph.D" from Newman Springs Publishing author William E. Liverman is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author’s life journey, revealing how he faced life’s trials and challenges to journey from humble beginnings to lead a fulfilling life.
Southfield, MI, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William E. Liverman, a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Elizabeth City State University, a master’s in the art of teaching from Marygrove College, and a Doctor of Education, specializing in teacher leadership, from Walden University, has completed his new book, "DARE MIGHTY THINGS: A Journey from the Potato Fields to a Ph.D": a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life, revealing how he, by God’s grace, overcame insurmountable odds to achieve outstanding results in his journey to success.
“My book, ‘A Journey from the Potato Fields to a PhD,’ will inspire you to always move forward in life no matter how insurmountable the obstacles may appear,” writes Liverman. “Sometimes it may feel as if you are taking one step forward and two steps backward. The key is to live life one day at a time. I have learned the secret of overcoming any type of fear that you may encounter.”
The author continues, “Our society is being bombarded with bad news almost on a daily basis. Many people are literally afraid to leave their homes.
“The most important thing to understand is that things do not happen on their own. There is a God in the universe who controls all the affairs of life. You can get a good night’s sleep knowing that there is a divine purpose in everything in life—whether it is the good, the bad, or the ugly. Everything is under God’s control.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William E. Liverman’s enthralling series will transport readers back to the Jim Crow South as they follow the author’s humble beginnings all the way through his career in sales and marketing and later education. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Dr. Liverman shares his story with the hope of uplifting those facing their own struggles in life, helping them to know there is always hope for a bright tomorrow no matter how difficult things may seem to be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "DARE MIGHTY THINGS: A Journey from the Potato Fields to a Ph.D" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
