Author Janet Baughman’s New Book, "Pursued," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Mother’s Desperate Journey to Free Herself and Children from Her Murderous Husband
Recent release “Pursued” from Covenant Books author Janet Baughman is a compelling tale that centers around Stephanie, a mother who must find a way to separate herself and her daughters from her abusive and murderous husband. But as she encounters countless obstacles in her path, Stephanie must find her inner strength and the faith to go on and truly be free.
Matthews, NC, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janet Baughman, author of the “Mandy Greene” series who holds a BA in theology and has done missionary work in Indonesia and Europe, has completed her new book, “Pursued”: riveting story of one mother’s attempts to escape her abusive husband and provide a safe and free life for her and her girls.
“Stephanie has one goal in mind: a life for herself and her daughters far away from her abusive family and her murderous husband,” writes Baughman. “Her flight takes her through a maze of conflicting experiences before she finds the peace she desires, testing her almost to the breaking point. Finally, she discovers the faith to believe in God for a positive outcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Baughman’s new book is a stunning tale of strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable odds. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Pursued” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, weaving an unforgettable and spellbinding story with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Pursued” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Stephanie has one goal in mind: a life for herself and her daughters far away from her abusive family and her murderous husband,” writes Baughman. “Her flight takes her through a maze of conflicting experiences before she finds the peace she desires, testing her almost to the breaking point. Finally, she discovers the faith to believe in God for a positive outcome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Baughman’s new book is a stunning tale of strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable odds. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Pursued” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, weaving an unforgettable and spellbinding story with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Pursued” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories