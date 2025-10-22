Author Janet Baughman’s New Book, "Pursued," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Mother’s Desperate Journey to Free Herself and Children from Her Murderous Husband

Recent release “Pursued” from Covenant Books author Janet Baughman is a compelling tale that centers around Stephanie, a mother who must find a way to separate herself and her daughters from her abusive and murderous husband. But as she encounters countless obstacles in her path, Stephanie must find her inner strength and the faith to go on and truly be free.