Author Doris Mech’s New Book, "I See Beauty," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on a Peaceful Journey of Prose and Reflection
Recent release “I See Beauty” from Covenant Books author Doris Mech is a poignant and compelling assortment of poems that draw from the author’s emotions and experiences throughout life to encourage readers to appreciate the beauty of the world around them. With each entry, Mech weaves a heartfelt message of comfort and beauty.
Des Moines, WA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doris Mech has completed her new book, “I See Beauty”: an uplifting and riveting assemblage of poems that ruminate and reflect on the author’s observations of the world around her, offering a moment of peace and beauty for readers in the midst of life’s chaos.
Author and poet Doris Mech has walked down many paths during her long life. After graduating from George Fox College, she became a teacher, wife, mother, and partner to her husband, Don, in their honey farm, called Mech Apiaries. Now a widow in retirement, she is blessed to live in Judson Park Community of Washington State overlooking sparkling waters of Puget Sound, still singing, gardening, walking, writing, learning, and enjoying friends and family and sometimes treating them with a new honey recipe created in her own kitchen.
“Come today, dear reader, and enjoy calming words of poetry, words that rhyme, and soothe the soul of young and old alike,” writes Mech. “It’s time to take a break. Stop. Look. Listen. See the beauty. Read aloud and be blessed.
“God bless you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doris Mech’s new book will take readers on an exquisite poetic journey through the author’s mind. Drawing from the very depths of her soul, Mech shares her most intimate works to encourage readers to open their hearts to the possibilities and beauty around them each and every day.
Readers can purchase “I See Beauty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
