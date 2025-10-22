Author Charles Collins’s New Book, "A Token: a Heartfelt Book of Poetry," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Stem Directly from the Author’s Heart
Recent release “A Token: A Heartfelt Book of Poetry” from Covenant Books author Charles Collins is a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections based on the author’s experiences throughout life. From moments of joy to heartache and everything in between, Collins bears it all as he invites readers along on this impactful collection.
North Attleboro, MA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Collins, a graduate of Suffolk University who holds a BS degree in English and retired from Verizon as a technician, has completed his new book, “A Token: A Heartfelt Book of Poetry”: a riveting assortment of poems that take readers through the author’s life as he reflects upon moments and observations that have come to define him.
Collins begins his collection with a poem entitled “A Token,” in which he shares, “‘He wanted you to have this,’ || the father said to his younger son. || A beautiful gold watch as a token || of endearment and remembrance.
“A message sent to a younger brother, || handed from the gold star father. || It was a grateful and loving thank-you, || for the letters written that now seemed few.
“Called to service for a faraway war, || volunteering for duty, honor, country. || Before the end of the initial tour, || an official notice was given to the family.
“The boy had grown old the past few days, || from feelings of guilt and loss finding their way. || Emotions that would never really leave over time, || but then fond memories could flash in his mind.
“Memories of happy, playful traditions, || of poker, pool, baseball visions. || Interests ingrained in this fine Marine, || a son, a brother, a patriot, forever to be seen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Collins’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they discover a series of small, truthful assortment of heartfelt feelings, emotions, and observations made throughout the author’s lifetime.
Readers can purchase “A Token: A Heartfelt Book of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
