Author Charles Collins’s New Book, "A Token: a Heartfelt Book of Poetry," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Stem Directly from the Author’s Heart

Recent release “A Token: A Heartfelt Book of Poetry” from Covenant Books author Charles Collins is a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections based on the author’s experiences throughout life. From moments of joy to heartache and everything in between, Collins bears it all as he invites readers along on this impactful collection.