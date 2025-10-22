Author Joe Ginter’s New Book, "The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969," is a Laugh-Out-Loud Account of One Unforgettable Christmas Eve
Recent release “The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969” from Covenant Books author Joe Ginter is a humorous festive tale that follows four siblings as they navigate an extremely cold Christmas Eve.
Van Wert, OH, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Ginter has completed his new book, “The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969”: a holiday tale about four siblings creating out-of-the-box Christmas memories.
Due to an extremely cold Christmas Eve in 1969, the four Gilbone siblings were forced to make efficient use of their living room couch to execute their Christmas traditions. But some Dickensian surprises made this Christmas Eve unforgettable.
In 1981, author Joe Ginter authored the book “I Wanted to Be Famous” in an attempt to make his mark in the comedy renaissance of the late 1970s. Thirty-nine years later, Ginter, enlisting the help of his fifth-grade language arts students, authored the four “Ditchmen books. Now retired after thirty-four years of teaching, Ginter crafted a hilarious Christmas tale to help readers reminisce or learn about the year 1969 and to receive a message of hope for the future.
Ginter begins, “It’s Christmas Eve, 1969. It is important that you remember these two things: It’s Christmas Eve, and it’s 1969, or this is all for naught. If you were not alive yet in 1969, you must imagine a day without the internet, mobile devices, social media, Bluetooth, 911, video games, and so much more. If you wanted to talk to a friend, you most likely had to talk on a phone that was connected to a wall in a room where everyone could hear your conversation. If you happened to share the same circuit with neighbors, they could listen to your conversations. This was known as a party line, which could, at times be quite embarrassing and more of a party pooper.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Ginter’s new book is a unique and memorable Christmas tale.
Readers can purchase “The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
