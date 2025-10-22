Author Matthew Joseph Leavens’s New Book, "51: Echoed Resurrection," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale of a Magical Helmet with the Power to Restore the Underworld of Xiju

Recent release “51: Echoed Resurrection” from Page Publishing author Matthew Joseph Leavens follows Jedmo, a frog-like creature, who uncovers a mystical helmet from legends old. When an electrical storm brings the helmet to life and creates the Armored Spirit, Jedmo must team up with this new being to restore their land and prevent dangerous spirits from stealing the helmet’s powers.