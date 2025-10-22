Author Matthew Joseph Leavens’s New Book, "51: Echoed Resurrection," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale of a Magical Helmet with the Power to Restore the Underworld of Xiju
Recent release “51: Echoed Resurrection” from Page Publishing author Matthew Joseph Leavens follows Jedmo, a frog-like creature, who uncovers a mystical helmet from legends old. When an electrical storm brings the helmet to life and creates the Armored Spirit, Jedmo must team up with this new being to restore their land and prevent dangerous spirits from stealing the helmet’s powers.
Kulpmont, PA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Joseph Leavens, who has taught art in a Catholic school for the past fifteen years and currently serves as dean of students, has completed his new book, “51: Echoed Resurrection”: a riveting fantasy adventure that follows a mutant frog named Jedmo who must team up with a powerful helmet that has turned into an Armored Spirit and could possibly hold the answers to restoring their world to glory.
“Hundreds of years ago, five power-hungry individuals successively reigned in the underworld of Xiju. This cryptic land is a place of numerous distinct, yet interconnected land masses, each with its own unique atmospheric condition. The most defining characteristics of this underworld are dark, wet, and enigmatic. Its gloomy weather, although enjoyed by some, is as cursed as its inhabitants. These five despots each wore a mystical helmet during their respective reigns. The helmet was crafted by a goddess who descended from the heavens and whose intentions for the land and its inhabitants were good and righteous. The helmet bestowed immense power but also mental torture to those who unworthily wore it. Removing this helmet in order to relieve the torture was not possible, except through the death of the wearer. With the passage of time and the deaths of those who unrightfully bore it, the headpiece was lost, yet never forgotten in the legendary tales of Xiju,” writes Leavens.
“A millennium later, a foraging mutant frog, Jedmo, unearthed this relic while salvaging junk used to furnish his homestead as well as to protect himself from potential attacks. The well-read, professorial-like amphibian lived a hermitic lifestyle, content to spend most of his time in his comfortable homestead, the sanctuary. Now Jedmo was a master of creations, specifically droid creations. He used these to fill the loneliness of his solitary life and to act as servants, allowing him to avoid conflict that so often arose when he interacted with other living beings. Once brought to his sanctuary, the helmet’s presence led the frog to experience numerous surreal events, and trances containing premonitions, often quite disturbing.
“One terrifying night, in the midst of an ominous electrical storm, a phenomenon mediated by a lightning bolt produced the heavenly-ordained energy to unite the helmet with surrounding pieces of junk metal, creating an 'Armored Spirit'. Could this random creation be the answer to Jedmo’s woes and result in the conclusion of the strength-zapping premonitions? Could this armored spirit be the chosen being, intended to restore glory to Xiju? Could this creation resolve Jedmo’s most troubling past failure, his relationship with a demonic creature whom he allowed to deceive him? Through this creature’s guile, Jedmo lost self-respect and was relegated to a life filled with depressing thoughts and events.
“Unfortunately, the electrical phenomenon which led to the spirit’s birth was not a totally auspicious event. It was not the path that the goddess intended when she crafted the helmet, hoping to achieve her ultimate goals for this troubled land. As the story unfolds, simultaneously with the creation of the armored spirit, was the resurrection of five skeletons, the disgusting remnants of those who previously unworthily bore the headgear. These evil beings still greedily sought to wear it again despite their past experiences with torture and ultimate death. So powerful was the coveted helmet that they pursue it despite its attendant liabilities. Can Jedmo ally with the armored spirit to retain the powerful helmet with its potent magical powers?”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Joseph Leavens’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jedmo’s journey alongside the Armored Spirit to put an end to the revived victims of the helmet and restore Xiju for good. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “51: Echoed Resurrection” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspired work can purchase “51: Echoed Resurrection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Hundreds of years ago, five power-hungry individuals successively reigned in the underworld of Xiju. This cryptic land is a place of numerous distinct, yet interconnected land masses, each with its own unique atmospheric condition. The most defining characteristics of this underworld are dark, wet, and enigmatic. Its gloomy weather, although enjoyed by some, is as cursed as its inhabitants. These five despots each wore a mystical helmet during their respective reigns. The helmet was crafted by a goddess who descended from the heavens and whose intentions for the land and its inhabitants were good and righteous. The helmet bestowed immense power but also mental torture to those who unworthily wore it. Removing this helmet in order to relieve the torture was not possible, except through the death of the wearer. With the passage of time and the deaths of those who unrightfully bore it, the headpiece was lost, yet never forgotten in the legendary tales of Xiju,” writes Leavens.
“A millennium later, a foraging mutant frog, Jedmo, unearthed this relic while salvaging junk used to furnish his homestead as well as to protect himself from potential attacks. The well-read, professorial-like amphibian lived a hermitic lifestyle, content to spend most of his time in his comfortable homestead, the sanctuary. Now Jedmo was a master of creations, specifically droid creations. He used these to fill the loneliness of his solitary life and to act as servants, allowing him to avoid conflict that so often arose when he interacted with other living beings. Once brought to his sanctuary, the helmet’s presence led the frog to experience numerous surreal events, and trances containing premonitions, often quite disturbing.
“One terrifying night, in the midst of an ominous electrical storm, a phenomenon mediated by a lightning bolt produced the heavenly-ordained energy to unite the helmet with surrounding pieces of junk metal, creating an 'Armored Spirit'. Could this random creation be the answer to Jedmo’s woes and result in the conclusion of the strength-zapping premonitions? Could this armored spirit be the chosen being, intended to restore glory to Xiju? Could this creation resolve Jedmo’s most troubling past failure, his relationship with a demonic creature whom he allowed to deceive him? Through this creature’s guile, Jedmo lost self-respect and was relegated to a life filled with depressing thoughts and events.
“Unfortunately, the electrical phenomenon which led to the spirit’s birth was not a totally auspicious event. It was not the path that the goddess intended when she crafted the helmet, hoping to achieve her ultimate goals for this troubled land. As the story unfolds, simultaneously with the creation of the armored spirit, was the resurrection of five skeletons, the disgusting remnants of those who previously unworthily bore the headgear. These evil beings still greedily sought to wear it again despite their past experiences with torture and ultimate death. So powerful was the coveted helmet that they pursue it despite its attendant liabilities. Can Jedmo ally with the armored spirit to retain the powerful helmet with its potent magical powers?”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Joseph Leavens’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jedmo’s journey alongside the Armored Spirit to put an end to the revived victims of the helmet and restore Xiju for good. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “51: Echoed Resurrection” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspired work can purchase “51: Echoed Resurrection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories