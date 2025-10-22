Author Raymond Hodges’s New Book, "My Poems and Short Stories," is a Moving Series That Provides a Brief Description of Life Through the Eyes of the Author
Recent release “My Poems and Short Stories” from Page Publishing author Raymond Hodges is a compelling series of poems, reflections, and stories inspired by the author’s own experiences throughout life. From navigating the trials and struggles he faced alongside the triumphs and successes, each of Hodges’ entries offer a personal view into his soul.
Edgewater Park, NJ, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raymond Hodges has completed his new book, “My Poems and Short Stories”: a compelling assortment of poems and stories that draw inspiration from the author’s experiences, helping readers to understand how his worldview has been impacted by moments throughout his life.
“There have been times when characters, stories, and situations haunt [me],” shares Hodges. “[I] began to realize that the hauntings would cease briefly, only after they were laid to rest on paper, with ink. After the break, the characters come to life. [I] jokingly [view my] writings as a literary exorcism and restoration.”
Published by Page Publishing, Raymond Hodges’s engaging collection will transport readers with each turn of the page, taking them through the myriad twists and turns of the author’s life to better understand the people and instances that have shaped him. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “My Poems and Short Stories” weaves an intimate self-portrait that serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Poems and Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
