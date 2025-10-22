Author Melinda Morris’s New Book, "From the Heart," is a Collection of Poems That Reflect on the Author’s Emotions, Experiences, and Observations of the World Around Her

Recent release “From the Heart” from Page Publishing author Melinda Morris is a stirring assortment of poems that invite readers to journey into the author’s very soul as she shares her collection of prose that spans the gambit of human emotion. From pain to joy and everything in between, Morris’s series is an honest and candid account that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.