Author Melinda Morris’s New Book, "From the Heart," is a Collection of Poems That Reflect on the Author’s Emotions, Experiences, and Observations of the World Around Her
Recent release “From the Heart” from Page Publishing author Melinda Morris is a stirring assortment of poems that invite readers to journey into the author’s very soul as she shares her collection of prose that spans the gambit of human emotion. From pain to joy and everything in between, Morris’s series is an honest and candid account that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.
Normandy, TN, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melinda Morris, who has a large family she loves more than life itself, has completed her new book, “From the Heart”: a heartfelt assortment of poems that stems directly from the author’s heart, reflecting her experiences and observations of the world throughout her life.
“My poems come to me at different times, sometimes at night,” shares Morris. “I will wake up with things on my mind, and it starts pouring out. I keep a pen and pad by my bed to write it down so that I don’t forget it. Not all of it comes at once. Sometimes I get bits and pieces of it, so I write it down, and then it all comes together. It’s about my feelings about what has happened to me and others and the feeling I feel. It’s like I feel my pain and their pain or their joy. It’s very hard to explain. I just write what I feel.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melinda Morris’s enthralling collection is an emotionally resonant series that will connect with readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry. Deeply personal and candid, “From the Heart” is a must-read for fans of the poetry genre that will keep them coming back for more over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
