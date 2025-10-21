Lt Senior Services Concludes Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 11 with "Bridging the Gap: Effective Communication with Adult Children"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On November 11, Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families.
Austin, TX, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Each and every day, older adults face conversations centered around the issue of current and future living arrangements, end of life arrangements, getting and managing medical or personal care, and more. For the most part, older adults are capable and able-bodied people making these decisions on their own, but sometimes family members are also involved. When family members are involved, a whole new dynamic is introduced…hence this seminar’s topic.
“When considering later in life choices, it's not just about communicating your wishes. It’s about effective communication and how you communicate to those you want to be a part of the process, oftentimes your adult children. Open, honest communication with your adult children can turn a potentially emotional transition into a collaborative journey that honors everyone's concerns and values.” – Cyndi Cummings, Certified Senior Advisor and mom of two adult children
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
“When considering later in life choices, it's not just about communicating your wishes. It’s about effective communication and how you communicate to those you want to be a part of the process, oftentimes your adult children. Open, honest communication with your adult children can turn a potentially emotional transition into a collaborative journey that honors everyone's concerns and values.” – Cyndi Cummings, Certified Senior Advisor and mom of two adult children
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Categories