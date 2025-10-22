Future Horizons to Release "Simple Strategies That Work: Helpful Hints for Educators of Autistic Students 2nd Edition"
Brenda Smith Myles, PhD, former professor at the University of Kansas, is an award-winning autism expert honored by the Autism Society of America and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Diane Adreon, EdD, director at the University of Miami’s autism center, is an international speaker and author. Dena Gitlitz, an autistic writer and speaker, offers unique insights on autism and serves on multiple advisory boards.
Arlington, TX, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Simplest Strategies Can Be the Most Effective
Autistic children, as well as those with related challenges, all have great
potential. However, all too often they don’t reach it. In Simple Strategies that
Work, the authors provide easy-to-implement ideas and suggestions that
teachers can use to guide students on the road to success.
Simple Strategies that Work discusses how teachers can adjust the classroom to meet the needs of individuals with autism, while not interfering with the usual routines. Not bogged down with jargon, this book includes tables and boxes for quick reference and clear meaning for autism-related information. Also included is information about what can cause anxiety for the student on the spectrum, how this can lead to decreased academic and social performance, decreased attention to task, increases in behavior problems, and what the teacher can do to help. With easy-to-implement suggestions, these strategies can help all kids to learn and succeed.
