CTV Media Unveils ENGAGE 4U: A Truly Unified Video Platform Powered by AI to Simplify Ad Campaigns and Maximize Results Through Intelligent Planning

CTV Media announced the launch of ENGAGE 4U, an AI-powered, unified video platform that simplifies the management and execution of linear TV and digital ad campaigns. The platform acts as a single command center, using AI and cross-screen data for intelligent planning, maximizing reach, and ensuring efficient spending across all channels.