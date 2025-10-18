Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025

Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach.