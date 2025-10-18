Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025
Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach.
Greenwich, CT, October 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service has once again been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine, adding to its prior recognitions in the Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards for 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2025.
For nearly 25 years, Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service has served families throughout Connecticut and New York, including Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, Westchester County, and the greater New York City area.
The agency specializes in placing trusted, experienced household professionals who bring peace of mind and dependable support into the home.
Wee Care’s services include:
• Full time, part time, live in or live out nannies
• Newborn care specialists
• On call nannies through its Sitting Service
• Housekeepers and domestic staff
• Elder care companions
• Temporary and permanent household placements
Wee Care emphasizes a highly personalized and hands-on approach to staffing. Unlike platforms that rely on algorithms and bulk resumes, the agency prioritizes quality over quantity. The team works closely with each client to understand their household’s unique needs and lifestyle, ensuring matches are both highly qualified and a strong personal fit. This approach is designed to save families time and expense while delivering lasting results.
Families in Greenwich seeking a full time nanny, or those in Darien or New Canaan looking for a newborn care specialist or housekeeper, can expect thoughtful guidance throughout the entire process. The Wee Care team is known for its commitment to professionalism, discretion, and long-term placements.
Being recognized by Greenwich Magazine and once again included in the Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards reflects the agency’s reputation and the trust it has earned over more than two decades.
About Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service
Founded in 2001, Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service is a premier household staffing agency serving families across Connecticut, Westchester County, and New York City. The agency is known for its selective, personalized approach to placing top-tier nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions.
For more information, visit www.weecarenanny.com
About Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service
Founded in 2001, Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service is a premier household staffing agency serving families across Connecticut, Westchester County, and New York City. The agency is known for its selective, personalized approach to placing top-tier nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions.
For more information, visit www.weecarenanny.com
Contact
Mellisa Peckham
203-359-8410
weecarenanny.com
Manhattan Office
(212) 452-6179
