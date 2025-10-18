Top AI Jobs for Recent Grads
See a list of the top jobs in AI for recent grads, including starting salary, duties, and required skills.
San Diego, CA, October 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FieldLogix has released a report listing the top AI jobs for recent college graduates. The report contains a list of the highest demand AI positions within organizations, along with starting salaries, job descriptions, and skills required. The report also provides advice on what AI job-seekers should do to enhance their skillset so they are in a better position to attain these highly competitive jobs.
"Many recent college graduates are concerned that AI is eliminating many of the jobs that they hope to attain," says Yukon Palmer, the author of the report. "While that may be true for many traditional industries, there are plenty of new and highly compensated roles working in organizations that are creating AI tools, which are driving the next phase of the digital economy forward. My hope is that this report provides hope for these recent graduates and helps to provide the AI industry with talented workers."
To access the full report and view all of the details about jobs in AI, visit https://fieldlogix.com/top-ai-jobs-for-college-grads.
About FieldLogix
FieldLogix provides a Field Resource Management platform to businesses. Founded in 2002, the company provides its services to many of the top field services companies in North America. The platform is a SaaS solution that incorporates AI to help fleets plan and monitor their field workers' activities.
"Many recent college graduates are concerned that AI is eliminating many of the jobs that they hope to attain," says Yukon Palmer, the author of the report. "While that may be true for many traditional industries, there are plenty of new and highly compensated roles working in organizations that are creating AI tools, which are driving the next phase of the digital economy forward. My hope is that this report provides hope for these recent graduates and helps to provide the AI industry with talented workers."
To access the full report and view all of the details about jobs in AI, visit https://fieldlogix.com/top-ai-jobs-for-college-grads.
About FieldLogix
FieldLogix provides a Field Resource Management platform to businesses. Founded in 2002, the company provides its services to many of the top field services companies in North America. The platform is a SaaS solution that incorporates AI to help fleets plan and monitor their field workers' activities.
Contact
FieldLogixContact
Yukon Palmer
888-803-0200
https://fieldlogix.com
Yukon Palmer
888-803-0200
https://fieldlogix.com
Categories