iAMZOE Drops Dual Singles “Bounce Dat” & “Pressure Built Different” — Available Everywhere October 17, 2025

Florida artist iAMZOE, under Swift Aid Muzik Group, drops back-to-back singles — “Bounce Dat” and “Pressure Built Different” — delivering high-energy club vibes and motivational trap anthems. These records mark the next chapter in iAMZOE’s “Own Ya Chaos” movement, merging raw storytelling with undeniable bounce.