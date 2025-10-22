iAMZOE Drops Dual Singles “Bounce Dat” & “Pressure Built Different” — Available Everywhere October 17, 2025
Florida artist iAMZOE, under Swift Aid Muzik Group, drops back-to-back singles — “Bounce Dat” and “Pressure Built Different” — delivering high-energy club vibes and motivational trap anthems. These records mark the next chapter in iAMZOE’s “Own Ya Chaos” movement, merging raw storytelling with undeniable bounce.
Orlando, FL, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Florida-based artist iAMZOE, under Swift Aid Muzik Group, has released two new singles, “Bounce Dat” and “Pressure Built Different.” The dual release highlights iAMZOE’s range as an independent musician, blending club-ready energy with reflective storytelling rooted in real-life experiences.
“Bounce Dat” (produced by @hoodthugger x @hydrawater x @fxck_a.psypo) is a dance-oriented record designed for DJs and high-energy settings, showcasing rhythmic confidence and infectious bounce. Meanwhile, “Pressure Built Different” delivers a more grounded and motivational tone, serving as an anthem for perseverance and self-discipline.
Together, the singles represent the next step in iAMZOE’s creative journey and the continuing growth of his “Own Ya Chaos” movement — a brand message that emphasizes self-awareness, personal growth, and strength under pressure.
The tracks are now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube under iAMZOE.
Watch & Stream:
YouTube: youtube.com/@IAMZOEMUZIKGROUP
Instagram: instagram.com/bihhh_iamzoe
Website: iamzoeapparel.com
Business Inquiries: contact@iamzoeapparel.com
Contact
Venel Sylvestre
iamzoeapparel.com
