TutorABC Launches “Foreign Career Accelerator” for Professionals Targeting Multinational Careers
TutorABC’s “Foreign Career Accelerator” helps professionals master Business English and interview skills, with free trials until end of Oct.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global online education leader TutorABC announced the launch of its Foreign Career Accelerator Program, designed to help professionals enhance their Business English and communication skills before the 2026 hiring season.
As year-end reviews approach, job competition for multinational positions intensifies. According to career experts, the best time to prepare is Q4—the “golden preparation period.” TutorABC’s new program helps learners build real-world confidence through intensive Business English for Career Advancement training, interview simulations, and personalized Interview Readiness Checkups.
The curriculum includes simulated interview sessions, 12 industry-specific English modules across tech, finance, and manufacturing, and role-based learning paths from entry-level communication to executive presentation and negotiation. Participants can also practice anytime with TutorABC ChatAI, an AI-powered English speaking coach.
Free course trials and interview readiness assessments are available until October 31, 2025. Professionals planning career transitions after year-end bonuses are encouraged to take advantage of this limited offer.
Learn more: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=uuNvRHd4r8
Contact
TutorABC
Aaron Hsieh
+886 920938551
https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
Aaron Hsieh
+886 920938551
https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
