Manifestly Introduces OpenAI Agent Builder Integration, Enabling No-Code AI Workflow Creation for Growing Teams
New integration allows businesses to deploy intelligent automation workflows in minutes through direct OpenAI connectivity and Zapier bridge.
Madison, WI, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly, the workflow automation platform empowering teams worldwide, today announced native integration capabilities with OpenAI's Agent Builder, allowing organizations to create AI-powered workflow automations without technical expertise or coding knowledge
The new integration enables teams to connect Manifestly's structured checklist and workflow system directly with OpenAI's intelligent agents through seamless Zapier connectivity, creating sophisticated automation workflows that leverage artificial intelligence for decision-making, data processing, and dynamic task routing.
"Teams are drowning in repetitive processes that consume valuable time and resources," said Parsa Mohammadi, Marketing Manager of Manifestly. "By bridging the gap between structured workflows and AI intelligence, we're giving every business, regardless of technical capability the power to automate smarter, not just faster."
What This Means for Teams:
Organizations can now trigger OpenAI agents based on workflow events, automatically process collected data through AI models, generate intelligent responses and recommendations within checklist flows, and route tasks dynamically based on AI-driven analysis, all configured through an intuitive no-code interface.
Real-World Applications:
The integration supports diverse use cases across industries including automated customer onboarding with AI-powered document review, quality assurance workflows with intelligent anomaly detection, compliance processes featuring AI-assisted risk assessment, and HR operations utilizing smart candidate screening and evaluation.
Accessible AI Automation:
Unlike enterprise automation platforms requiring significant technical investment, Manifestly maintains its commitment to accessibility with plans starting at just $8 per user monthly, including unlimited workflow runs, full integration access, and AI connectivity at no additional cost. The platform supports over 1,000 business tool integrations through native connections and webhook capabilities.
Existing Manifestly customers receive immediate access to the OpenAI integration features at no extra charge, while new teams can explore the platform through a free 14-day trial with full feature access.
About Manifestly
Manifestly helps organizations standardize operations, automate recurring processes, and maintain consistent execution across teams. Trusted by businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, property management, and technology sectors, Manifestly combines intuitive design with powerful automation to deliver measurable efficiency gains in days, not months.
For more information, visit our website.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
