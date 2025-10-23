Author Vera Bluemoon’s New Book, "The Murders at Sunset," Follows Two Detectives Who Must Track Down a Murderer That Always Seems to be Several Steps Ahead of Them
Recent release “The Murders at Sunset” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Vera Bluemoon is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Lemons and Detective Ryans, whose friendship and bond are tested after they are tasked with solving a mysterious string of murders and finding the elusive killer.
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vera Bluemoon, a lifelong storyteller who has always dreamed of publishing a book, has completed her new book, “The Murders at Sunset”: a gripping murder mystery that follows two detectives who must find a killer that seems to know them better than they know themselves.
Bluemoon writes, “How do you stop a killer who seems to be always steps ahead of the police? How does one keep their sanity as the killer seems to know every aspect of your life? Terry Lemons and Michael Ryans have a hard case to solve. It will push the limits of their sanity and their friendship.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Vera Bluemoon’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on this thrilling chase to find a killer that seemingly cannot be caught. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Murders at Sunset” will keep readers spellbound, leaving them guessing through each twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Murders at Sunset" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories