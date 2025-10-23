Author Vera Bluemoon’s New Book, "The Murders at Sunset," Follows Two Detectives Who Must Track Down a Murderer That Always Seems to be Several Steps Ahead of Them

Recent release “The Murders at Sunset” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Vera Bluemoon is a compelling novel that centers around Detective Lemons and Detective Ryans, whose friendship and bond are tested after they are tasked with solving a mysterious string of murders and finding the elusive killer.