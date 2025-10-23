Kyra J. Barnett’s Newly Released “POSTPARTUM SELF-CARE JOURNAL” is an Empowering and Nurturing Companion for New Mothers

“POSTPARTUM SELF-CARE JOURNAL: A Faith-Based, Guided Journal to Help Moms Through the First Year with Their New Baby” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyra J. Barnett provides practical, faith-based guidance and reflective prompts to help mothers care for themselves and their babies, celebrate milestones, and find peace and encouragement during the first year of motherhood.