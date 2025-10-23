Neekita Chand’s Newly Released "Rise of the Remnants" is an Epic Christian Fantasy Novel Exploring the Battle Between Good and Evil
“Rise of the Remnants” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neekita Chand is a thrilling tale of angels, demons, and human souls, where faith, courage, and God’s love guide the forces of heaven in their fight against darkness.
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rise of the Remnants”: an epic Christian fantasy adventure. “Rise of the Remnants” is the creation of published author, Neekita Chand, who is based in Sydney, Australia, and the founder of Valiance Ministries, dedicated to empowering others in their faith. Passionate about creativity, poetry, and spirituality, she combines storytelling with Christian themes to inspire hope and faith. Her third novel, Rise of the Remnants, explores angels and demons on earth and in heaven, sharing God’s love and encouraging readers to walk faithfully with Jesus.
Neekita Chand shares, “Arden and heaven’s battalion have gained a great victory after the war of the realms, and now they are called to battle forces who seek to not only retaliate but annihilate those whom the angels are called to protect. A new foe from of old has risen, and Arden must call upon the remnants to join heaven’s army. Lilith, Satan’s first partner in the rebellion, has been punished by heaven and imprisoned in another dimension. Satan seeks to free her by sacrificing many souls, and Arden and her friends must stop this from happening.
It will not be easy to convince the remnants, for they were friends of Lucifer in heaven before the rebellion, and they have chosen to be in exile on earth, choosing neither God nor Satan. Arden must persevere in her faith and call upon the remnants to stand with her in battle as allies. As demons cause havoc on earth, Arden must also minister to the souls who are tempted by Satan and to protect them from his lies. Arden and her friends must battle the Collective—a group of powerful humans who serve Satan and the Antichrist, doing their bidding in instigating wars and causing suffering around the world.
Satan will do all that he can to bring grief and heartbreak to Arden, for he has tasted defeat and has realized the strength and determination of God’s last warrior angel. Journey with Arden as she fights in the trenches and gains deeper wisdom and knowledge of heaven’s history and humanity’s future. Encounter the deeper realms of the heavens and witness the beauty and wonder of God’s creation on earth and in the heavens. Encounter God’s truth and wisdom through this epic story where light prevails over darkness and where truth stands firm against the lies.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neekita Chand’s new book brings a powerful message of faith, courage, and divine love through a fantastical exploration of the heavenly realms and spiritual warfare.
Consumers can purchase “Rise of the Remnants” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise of the Remnants,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
