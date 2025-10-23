Gaye Lynne Knott’s Newly Released “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter” is a Compassionate and Inspiring Memoir of Caregiving and Faith
“Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gaye Lynne Knott is a heartfelt memoir that shares her personal journey caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s, blending family memories, faith, and resilience.
Lecompte, LA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter”: a heartfelt exploration of family, faith, and resilience. “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter” is the creation of published author, Gaye Lynne Knott, an RRT with over thirty years of experience at Christus Cabrini Hospital. Drawing from her personal experience caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, she offers a heartfelt and nonclinical perspective on the disease. Born in New Orleans and now residing in Lecompte, Louisiana, Gaye balances her career in healthcare with her devotion to God, family, and writing, hoping her book provides comfort and insight to others facing similar challenges.
Knott shares, “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter is a true story of how one woman witnesses the decline of her mother as Alzheimer’s disease steals her mom little by little. The one thing that Alzheimer’s could not steal was the recipes of the heart, which she learned from her strong and beautiful mother. Giving her the strength to endure, these recipes provided her with each ingredient needed when searching for spiritual wisdom, helping her to persevere and pull through each battle. She recalls the simple moments spent with her mom, reflecting on their conversations and the life choices her mom made. She did not realize that these moments would one day be their saving grace. Over the years, Gaye began to realize this fight would become a war; therefore, she equips herself with the only vice that can win any war, and that is God’s word. Gaye journaled, prayed, and learned to listen, enabling her to piece together this emotional journey. This nonfiction narrative illustrates the incredible way in which the light of faith can pierce through the most difficult seasons of darkness by choosing faith over fear and God over self. A true testament to how the sweetest things can arise even when all hope is lost.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gaye Lynne Knott’s new book provides readers with an intimate look at caregiving, love, and the sustaining power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Recipes from Mom: Alzheimer’s through the Eyes of a Daughter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
