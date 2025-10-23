Patricia Bollmann’s Newly Released "The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1" is a Captivating Historical Romance Set on Iowa’s Northwest Frontier
“The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Bollmann tells a poignant story of love, loss, and resilience as settlers face tragedy and forge new lives in 1850s Iowa.
Arnold, MO, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1”: a richly detailed historical novel that explores love, tragedy, and the pioneering spirit on Iowa’s Northwest Frontier. “The Gift of Love” is the creation of published author, Patricia Bollmann, who has been a minister’s wife for over fifty years. Raised in the Midwest, she and her husband pastored a church in the South for nineteen years before joining the pastoral staff of a large congregation in the Sacramento Valley. While raising their three children, she taught in Christian schools, instructed piano, and wrote Sunday school literature. She holds a master’s degree in church ministry and, now retired with her husband in the greater St. Louis area, enjoys writing, singing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Bollmann shares, “Andre Allaire moves his fragile wife, Lily, to Iowa’s Northwest Frontier in 1856, hoping the fresh prairie air will cure Lily’s consumption. The couple hopes to establish a prosperous farm in the incredibly fertile soil of Iowa’s Great Lakes area. Instead, tragedy strikes the following spring when a rogue band of Indians sweeps through the settlement while Andre is away purchasing provisions. The Red Top Wahpekute band massacres forty people, including Lily.
Rayna MacPherson, oldest daughter of the general store manager in Fort Dodge, Iowa, is immediately attracted to the tall, dark-haired man from the Spirit Lake Settlement. She meets him on a cold day in March 1857 as Andre is buying supplies after a long, severe winter. While they’re talking, three men barge into the store with news about Indian trouble along the Little Sioux River. Andre immediately expresses concern for his wife, and Rayna is ashamed that she has allowed herself to be attracted to a married man.
A few days later, Fort Dodge is filled with commotion when they learn about a massacre at the Lakes. Rayna’s father invites Andre to stay at their house while Major Williams of Fort Dodge assembles a rescue force of a hundred soldiers and volunteers to go to the Spirit Lake Settlement, search for survivors, and bury the dead. Rayna longs to comfort Andre in his agony of worry, guilt, and grief, but she doesn’t know how. Will Andre ever recover from his loss?
The Gift of Love brings to life characters, both real and imaginary, who rise above the 1857 tragedy to establish a county on Iowa’s Northwest Frontier.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Bollmann’s new book immerses readers in a dramatic and emotional story of courage, love, and perseverance during a pivotal time in Iowa’s history.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bollmann shares, “Andre Allaire moves his fragile wife, Lily, to Iowa’s Northwest Frontier in 1856, hoping the fresh prairie air will cure Lily’s consumption. The couple hopes to establish a prosperous farm in the incredibly fertile soil of Iowa’s Great Lakes area. Instead, tragedy strikes the following spring when a rogue band of Indians sweeps through the settlement while Andre is away purchasing provisions. The Red Top Wahpekute band massacres forty people, including Lily.
Rayna MacPherson, oldest daughter of the general store manager in Fort Dodge, Iowa, is immediately attracted to the tall, dark-haired man from the Spirit Lake Settlement. She meets him on a cold day in March 1857 as Andre is buying supplies after a long, severe winter. While they’re talking, three men barge into the store with news about Indian trouble along the Little Sioux River. Andre immediately expresses concern for his wife, and Rayna is ashamed that she has allowed herself to be attracted to a married man.
A few days later, Fort Dodge is filled with commotion when they learn about a massacre at the Lakes. Rayna’s father invites Andre to stay at their house while Major Williams of Fort Dodge assembles a rescue force of a hundred soldiers and volunteers to go to the Spirit Lake Settlement, search for survivors, and bury the dead. Rayna longs to comfort Andre in his agony of worry, guilt, and grief, but she doesn’t know how. Will Andre ever recover from his loss?
The Gift of Love brings to life characters, both real and imaginary, who rise above the 1857 tragedy to establish a county on Iowa’s Northwest Frontier.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Bollmann’s new book immerses readers in a dramatic and emotional story of courage, love, and perseverance during a pivotal time in Iowa’s history.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of Love: Dickinson County Trilogy Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories