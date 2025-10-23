Dawn Gilbreath’s Newly Released "Twirling Hair with Jesus" is a Comforting and Uplifting Children’s Book That Guides Young Hearts Through Grief with Hope in Jesus
“Twirling Hair with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Gilbreath is a heartfelt story designed to help children navigate the challenges of loss, offering peace, encouragement, and faith in Christ during the grieving process.
Crossett, AR, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Twirling Hair with Jesus”: a unique and inspiring children’s book that helps families approach the difficult subject of death with hope, comfort, and understanding. “Twirling Hair with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Dawn Gilbreath, a mother of nine whose life was forever changed in 2015 when she lost her ten-year-old son, Blade, in a tragic bicycle accident. Using her gift of writing, she comforts and encourages others navigating grief, with the hope of Jesus at the heart of her work. Her first published book, Twirling Hair with Jesus, was written to help children, including her own, find peace, hope, and healing through faith during the grieving process. Dawn’s writings aim to guide families toward comfort, calm, and the healing love of Christ.
Dawn Gilbreath shares, “Twirling Hair with Jesus is a unique children’s book that takes the heavy subject of death and inserts a child of God’s hope in Jesus Christ. In the work of Jesus Christ, death has lost its sting, and the victory over death was won. This book takes that hope and, through the eyes of a little child, allows the reader to see it as she sees it. This book evokes joy amidst sorrow and security in a time of questioning. The main character, Gracie, has lost an uncle. She must maneuver through the hard tasks that go along with a loved one’s passing. Many questions are raised by the events that follow. Her uncle’s viewing, his funeral, and the cemetery scene are hard places for a child, but her mom takes that opportunity to share a comforting story that helps Gracie cope with this heavy day. In the end, the peace that passes all understanding meets them in the rocking chair. The hope in Jesus carries the theme of this book and gives new light to the subject of death. Twirling Hair with Jesus may be a family’s lifelong tool for helping children of all ages cope with the great task of understanding death and handling grief.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Gilbreath’s new book offers children and families a source of hope, faith, and healing in times of loss.
Consumers can purchase “Twirling Hair with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twirling Hair with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
