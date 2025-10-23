Author Brucie Glassell’s Newly Released "Mac's Miracle" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Sick Boy Who Embarks on a Journey to Discover Miraculous Healing Through Christ

“Mac's Miracle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brucie Glassell is a riveting story that follows Mac, a sick young boy, and his brother as they meet a special friend on the beach who invites them to take on the Jesus Journey to discover the incredible healing power of faith.