Author Brucie Glassell’s Newly Released "Mac's Miracle" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Sick Boy Who Embarks on a Journey to Discover Miraculous Healing Through Christ
“Mac's Miracle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brucie Glassell is a riveting story that follows Mac, a sick young boy, and his brother as they meet a special friend on the beach who invites them to take on the Jesus Journey to discover the incredible healing power of faith.
Pensacola, FL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mac's Miracle”: a stirring tale of two brothers who are invited to travel along the Jesus Journey and learn about faith with the help of a special friend. “Mac's Miracle” is the creation of published author, Brucie Glassell, a loving mother and grandmother who resides on the beautiful beaches of Perdido Key, Florida, having never left after a long weekend visit over thirty years ago.
“While facing a serious illness, Mac meets a special friend on the beach!” writes Glassell. “Come and join Mac and Knox as Angelo leads them on the many adventures of the Jesus Journey and then onto the House of Miracles. Follow them as they are led through many exciting challenges and discoveries, learning about the SUPERPOWERS they may already possess. Share their excitement in meeting Mac’s favorite SUPERHERO at the House of Miracles (also known as Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, named for the Patron Saint Jude, one of the twelve apostles). Patron Saint Jude inspires us to turn to him for healing through our faith in God, just as they believe in the House of Miracles.
“Come along as the boys soon discover all the powers they possess through their adventures together along the Jesus Journey. Find out if Mac meets his favorite SUPERHERO! Enjoy the journey along with the boys through the many lessons they learn guided by their new beach buddy friend, Angelo.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brucie Glassell’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Mac’s journey to discover Angelo’s favorite superhero and learn how faith can be the most powerful tool of all in the fight against illness. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Glassell’s story to life, “Mac’s Miracle” offers a deeply profound message for young readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Consumers can purchase “Mac's Miracle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mac's Miracle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
