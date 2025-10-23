Marilyn T.’s Newly Released "Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within" is an Inspiring Testimony of God’s Love, Guidance, and Divine Presence
“Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn T. is a heartfelt spiritual work that shares the author’s personal encounters with God’s presence, offering encouragement and reassurance of His unconditional love and protection.
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within”: a powerful and deeply personal account of faith, resilience, and God’s unfailing love. “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within” is the creation of published author, Marilyn T., a devoted Christian from Upstate New York, spiritual speaker, coach, consultant, and minister with over fifteen years of service. Known for her kindness and deep faith, she shares about RUACH, the breath of essence and light within, as a constant source of love, strength, and divine protection. While dedicated to ministry and helping others, her greatest joy is being the proud mother of three adult children and grandmother to five grandchildren.
Marilyn T. shares, “This is an incredible story of the Lord’s glory for his children. I am not special in any way, shape, or form except to say that he loves us so much, and all I can do is tell you about the love he has shown me.
I remember expecting to graduate with other people to get a ministerial license, but instead, I was made to sit and watch the other graduates. I was allowed to sing for the LORD, which is great for me. I love to sing a cappella for the Lord. I didn’t complain. I smiled and congratulated all those who had accomplished their journey. But when I went home, I could no longer keep my composure. I broke down in tears, saying, “How could they do this to me? Why?”
No one spoke up for me. They let it happen. I was embarrassed and humiliated publicly, and I was very much crushed. After breaking down, I started to pray. I went into mediation very fast, but I was very aware of my surroundings. As I was lying there, all of a sudden, I was on a hill surrounded by a galaxy of stars—billions and billions of beautiful stars twinkling in the sky. It was amazing. Then, out of nowhere, came three angels dancing above me. They were so happy. They danced above me, and I felt I was being celebrated. I could not stop smiling and crying at the love and joy they made me feel. Then one of the angels came down to me and handed me something that looked like a scroll. It was rolled with a bow tied around it.
I’d never felt that type of love again. But I was left with this feeling of unconditional love and this very special message. On that paper that was given to the others to hurt me, the message was clear as a bell. Even though men put me last, GOD put me first because their paper meant nothing in the eyes of GOD. I felt honored and LOVED—so much love. It’s indescribable. Tears rolled down my face. Wow! What a high honor ordained by the Spirit of the LORD from my Heavenly Father, Lord Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and blessed Mother Mary!
I give GOD the GLORY. I give GOD the PRAISE.
I ADORE YOU. I WORSHIP YOU. There is no one like you, LORD. I’m truly nothing without you. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for never letting go of my hand, constantly believing in me, and helping me understand that I AM WORTHY.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn T.’s new book is a moving spiritual narrative that encourages readers to embrace God’s presence in their own lives and trust in His divine plan, no matter the challenges they face.
Consumers can purchase “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Marilyn T. shares, “This is an incredible story of the Lord’s glory for his children. I am not special in any way, shape, or form except to say that he loves us so much, and all I can do is tell you about the love he has shown me.
I remember expecting to graduate with other people to get a ministerial license, but instead, I was made to sit and watch the other graduates. I was allowed to sing for the LORD, which is great for me. I love to sing a cappella for the Lord. I didn’t complain. I smiled and congratulated all those who had accomplished their journey. But when I went home, I could no longer keep my composure. I broke down in tears, saying, “How could they do this to me? Why?”
No one spoke up for me. They let it happen. I was embarrassed and humiliated publicly, and I was very much crushed. After breaking down, I started to pray. I went into mediation very fast, but I was very aware of my surroundings. As I was lying there, all of a sudden, I was on a hill surrounded by a galaxy of stars—billions and billions of beautiful stars twinkling in the sky. It was amazing. Then, out of nowhere, came three angels dancing above me. They were so happy. They danced above me, and I felt I was being celebrated. I could not stop smiling and crying at the love and joy they made me feel. Then one of the angels came down to me and handed me something that looked like a scroll. It was rolled with a bow tied around it.
I’d never felt that type of love again. But I was left with this feeling of unconditional love and this very special message. On that paper that was given to the others to hurt me, the message was clear as a bell. Even though men put me last, GOD put me first because their paper meant nothing in the eyes of GOD. I felt honored and LOVED—so much love. It’s indescribable. Tears rolled down my face. Wow! What a high honor ordained by the Spirit of the LORD from my Heavenly Father, Lord Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and blessed Mother Mary!
I give GOD the GLORY. I give GOD the PRAISE.
I ADORE YOU. I WORSHIP YOU. There is no one like you, LORD. I’m truly nothing without you. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for never letting go of my hand, constantly believing in me, and helping me understand that I AM WORTHY.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn T.’s new book is a moving spiritual narrative that encourages readers to embrace God’s presence in their own lives and trust in His divine plan, no matter the challenges they face.
Consumers can purchase “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ruach, Breath of Essence: The Light Within”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories