Regina Renee Tolbert’s Newly Released "God is Love" is a Heartfelt Exploration of God’s Guidance, Encouragement, and Enduring Love
“God is Love: Our Heavenly Father’s Loving Guidance For All Children Of Every Tribe And Every Nation Around The World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Renee Tolbert is an inspiring work that offers biblical principles, prayers, and encouragement to strengthen the faith of children, parents, and future generations.
Orlando, FL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God is Love: Our Heavenly Father’s Loving Guidance For All Children Of Every Tribe And Every Nation Around The World”: a compassionate work that blends scripture, personal reflection, and encouragement for navigating life’s challenges with God’s love. “God is Love: Our Heavenly Father’s Loving Guidance For All Children Of Every Tribe And Every Nation Around The World” is the creation of published author, Regina Renee Tolbert, who was raised in Harlem, New York, during the 1960s and ’70s as the seventh of eight children to Reginald and Minnie Tolbert. From humble beginnings, she grew up surrounded by her parents’ strong Christian faith, love, and prayers, which shaped her own walk with God. With a lifelong passion for the arts—including painting, pottery, fashion design, music, and dance—she also developed a deep care for animals, children, and the well-being of others. Inspired by her faith and her concern for families facing challenges in today’s world, Tolbert wrote her book as a way to share the gospel message. She is known for her humble spirit, humanitarian nature, and dedication to her Christian journey.
Tolbert shares, “THIS BOOK is to share the gospel message about God’s love for all little children, adolescents, teenagers, and parents of all circumstances all around the world, all the least of these, both abled and disabled, the orphaned and the abandoned child, the happy and healthy child, the broken-hearted and lonely child, the troubled and Lost child, the comforted and safe child, the hungry and the hurting child, the abused and homeless child. It has a global message for both parents and children of all nationalities all over the world. It takes you through how to handle challenges and circumstances of everyday life for children growing up in the world. As the world continues to spiral towards a global crisis; it teaches character, and self control for children and teenagers as they are guided by scriptural principles of the Bible. It teaches the importance of good parenting and sharing love toward others. The story tells how the beginning of good and evil with turmoil and troubles all started for the world, how we all struggle with it, and what to do about it. It teaches us all about the love of God and his guidance through hardships. It teaches the importance of faith and standing on the principles of God. It gears towards encouragement and strengthening the faith in children and their parents. It has Bible scripture prayer chapter verses for blessings to apply to daily life. The book has two (2) inspirational poems and five (5) inspirational Gospel songs. The story will leave every young child, adolescent, and teen feeling very special, well informed, loved by the Lord and guided unto righteousness. This message reaches out to the next generation of millennials; the future generations; as God searches for generations of souls to stand for him. “The eyes of the LORD searches the whole earth in order to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him” (2 Chronicles 16:9).
AS WE FACE OUR GOLIATHS: Goliaths are any mountain of troubles that everyone faces, but we need to believe that we can and will defeat it by the power of prayer to the Lord. “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say unto you, if you have faith as a mustard seed [very small], you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthews 17:20)
Always know that all SOULS are GOD’S children created as His individual MASTERPIECE. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Renee Tolbert’s new book is a moving opportunity to deepen one’s faith, encourage the next generation, and embrace the truth of God’s everlasting love.
Consumers can purchase “God is Love: Our Heavenly Father’s Loving Guidance For All Children Of Every Tribe And Every Nation Around The World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God is Love: Our Heavenly Father’s Loving Guidance For All Children Of Every Tribe And Every Nation Around The World”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
